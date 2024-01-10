PTI withdraws ‘bat’ symbol appeal from SC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Wednesday withdrew its plea filed in the Supreme Court seeking a provision of ‘bat’ election symbol.

A three-member bench headed by CJP Justice Qazi Faez Isa heard the plea of PTI for restoration of its ‘bat’ symbol. Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Mussarat Hilali were also part of the bench.

At the outset of the hearing, Barrister Gohar said they would like to withdraw the plea seeking the ‘bat’ symbol as the case is currently being heard in the Peshawar High Court.

After being asked by the CJP, Barrister Gohar said he was counsel of the Hamid Khan in the case. Hamid sahab.. you confirmed on Monday that you are counsel in the case, the CJP asked.

What if tomorrow anyone comes before the court and raises an objection on taking back the plea, the top judge remarked and asked Ali Zafar’s whereabouts.

ECP verdict

On December 2, the ECP had nullified Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s intra-party elections, for the third time since last year, declaring the PTI ineligible for obtaining its traditional electoral symbol of ‘bat’.

In its verdict, the ECP said, “So keeping in view the clear mandate of Elections Act 2017 – it is held that PTI has not complied with our directions rendered therein order dated 23rd November, 2023 and failed to hold intra-party election in accordance with PTI prevailing Constitution 2019 and Elections Act 2017, and Election Rules, 2017. Therefore, the certificate dated 4th December, 2023 and Form-65 filed by the alleged chairman, is hereby regretted and rejected accordingly”.

PTI had challenged the ECP verdict in Peshawar High Court.

PTI’s intraparty elections, in which Barrister Gohar Khan was elected as chairman of the party, were held on December 2.

The polls had drawn a sharp criticism as estranged PTI founding member Akbar S. Babar announced that he would challenge the entire process. He had alleged that the PTI had carried out a selection process aimed at throwing out party workers to give the reins to a few lawyers.