ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Ali Muhammad Khan said on Wednesday that his party would not seek revenge against its political opponents if it returns to power, stressing that the party would not repeat the actions being taken against PTI leaders and workers.

Speaking on ARY News programme Bakhabar Savera, Ali Muhammad Khan said PTI would adopt a different approach if it formed the government, adding that party founder Imran Khan had moved far beyond personal revenge.

“Imran Khan has gone far beyond personal revenge,” he said, adding that the treatment meted out to the PTI founder should now come to an end.

“Enough is enough. The oppression should be limited to what one can endure,” Ali Muhammad Khan said.

He also welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to shift Imran Khan from Adiala Jail to Shifa International Hospital for medical treatment, describing it as a major political development.

The PTI leader said Imran Khan was one of the country’s most popular leaders and a national hero. He expressed hope that his transfer to hospital would not only improve his health but also help ease the political crisis in the country.

Ali Muhammad Khan said the development could help bring an end to the ongoing political crisis and inject new life into what he described as a frozen political system.

He said the government was bound to implement the court’s order unless its review petition was accepted.

“If the court’s decision is not implemented, it could lead to contempt of court proceedings,” he warned, urging the government to comply with the order immediately.

Ali Muhammad Khan said he had no information so far about when Imran Khan would actually be shifted to the hospital.

He also clarified that PTI had not called on its workers to gather outside the hospital.

“We have not made the Supreme Court’s order the centre of our politics,” he said, adding that the party had approached the courts because it did not expect fair treatment from the government.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Nasir Mehmood Butt on Tuesday described the Supreme Court’s order to shift Imran Khan to Shifa International Hospital as part of what he called a conspiracy against PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif.

The Supreme Court had ordered authorities to immediately shift the PTI founder to Shifa International Hospital for medical treatment.