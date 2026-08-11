RAWALPINDI: Pakistan security forces killed a gunman during a timely operation on Mall Road in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing security sources.

According to details, gunman opened fire near Mall Road, promoting security forces to take him down. The deceased was identified as Muhammad Hussain, a resident of Khyber district, the sources said.

Security sources further claimed that Muhammad Hussain was an active member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). According to the sources, a party flag, weapons, ammunition and documents were recovered from the suspect.

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Federal Information Minister Ataullah Tarar has condemned the incident.