PTI workers arrested again despite securing bails

ATTOCK: 23 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers have been arrested by police in Attock again despite securing bails, ARY News reported on Friday.

23 PTI workers have been released from the district jail in Attock after securing bails. The PTI activists were arrested by police after they came out of the central gate of the jail. The political workers were sent back to the district jail by police.

Police said that the workers had been arrested from different areas of Rawalpindi who were recently released from jail on bails. Police added that the PTI workers were detained in jail under 16 MPO.

Earlier in the day, Punjab police claimed to have arrested six more alleged terrorists attempting to flee from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence.

Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Saddique Kamyana said that six more “terrorists” were arrested fleeing ex-PM Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence, taking the total arrests to 14.

According to CCPO four of the alleged “terrorists” were involved in the attack on Askari Tower while two of them were among those who ransacked the Corps Commander House Lahore [Jinnah House].

The arrest comes a day after Punjab Caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir claimed that eight “terrorists” had been arrested while they were escaping from Zaman Park area.