PTI workers throng Zaman Park to block Imran Khan’s arrest

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and supporters of former premier Imran Khan spent the second night outside Zaman Park to stop police from arresting him [Imran Khan], ARY News reported.

A large number of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supporters flocked to Lahore’s Zaman Park over reports that government plans to arrest party chairman Imran Khan.

As senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry has been held from his residence in the provincial capital, other party members claimed reports that the federal government was planning the same for PTI Chairman Imran Khan, with the help of caretaker government members.

As PTI leaders and workers started gathering outside Imran Khan’s residence, ‘Zaman Park Pohancho’ started trending on microblogging site with thousands of tweets shared by PTI activists.

Earlier, President Dr Arif Alvi reached Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence to hold a meeting with him on the current political situation of the country.

