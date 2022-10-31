PTI writes to PEMRA against hateful advertisement campaign against their long march

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has written a letter to PEMRA against the government’s ‘hateful advertisement campaign’ on media channels amid their long march, ARY News reported.

According to details, PTI has urged the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to take action against the hateful advertisement campaign against their long march.

The letter read that the constitution of Pakistan provides its citizens with the right to assembly and protest. Pakistan’s largest party, under its Chairman Imran Khan’s leadership, is doing a long march within legal boundaries, it added.

PTI said that the federal government has launched a hateful campaign against a peaceful long march because they cannot compete against PTI on the political battlefield. The government is using the national treasury to further their political agendas, it added.

The federal government is brewing a conflict by these hateful campaigns, the letter added.

PEMRA is a constitutional institution and it should uphold the law of the land by taking action against the hateful campaign, the PTI demanded. PEMRA should take action against all people involved in the broadcast of hateful advertisements.

The federal government has been running advertisements against the PTI long march on multiple mainstream media channels.

