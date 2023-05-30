PTI’s Ali Muhammad Khan shifted to Peshawar central jail

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Muhammad Khan has been shifted to Peshawar central jail, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PTI leader was arrested by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police after his release from Adiala Jail Rawalpindi.

The arrest of the former PTI MNA will be challenged in the high court tomorrow, Ali Muhammad Khan’s secretary added.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Muhammad Khan was arrested by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police officials from outside the Adiala Jail. Khan was released from jail following the directives of the high court’s Rawalpindi bench.

The jail administration said that the PTI leader was released after the conclusion of his detention period under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance (MPO).

Several PTI leaders had been arrested under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, 1960 following the violent protests in the country after the arrest of ex-premier Imran Khan on May 9.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.

It was also reported that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi sustained severe injuries while clearing.