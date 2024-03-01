PTI’s Alia Shehzad arrested on return to Pakistan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Alia Shehzad has been arrested on her return from Saudi Arabia at Lahore International Airport in a case pertaining to May 9 violence – wherein military installations came under attack following party founder Imran Khan’s arrest, ARY News reported.

According to details, the PTI female leader was arrested in a case registered at Sarwar Road Police Station. She was wanted by the police in a case relating to May 9 vandalism.

The police officials arrested Ali Shehzad and transferred her to Lytton Road Police Station for further investigation.

Earlier in the day, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) confirmed interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in four cases pertaining to May 9 events and others.

The court confirmed the interim bail in cases of attack on police outside Zaman Park, murder of PTI activist Zille Shah, torching of PML-N office in Model Town and a container at Kalma Chowk, subject to submission of surety bonds of Rs 500,000.

May 9 violence

Violent clashes were broken out across Pakistan after former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, 2023.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations, including Corps Commander’s house in Lahore, had come under attack during the protests by PTI workers.