PTI’s Amir Mughal arrested ahead of Islamabad power show

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Islamabad chapter president Amir Mughal has been arrested ahead of the party’s power show in the federal capital, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, Amir Mughal’s counsel Asim Baig took to X (formerly Twitter), saying that the PTI leader was arrested outside the DC office Islamabad.

Earlier, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Amir Masood Mughal, who was arrested and booked under terrorism charges in Karachi Company police station.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Islamabad district administration granted permission to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold a power show at Tarnol Chowk Islamabad on July 6.

The Islamabad High Court dismissed a petition filed by Amir Masood Mughal after the issuance of the NOC.

Justice Babar Satar heard the case and remarked that the administration had allowed the rally, and the party should not create more problems now.

The PTI’s lawyer, Shoaib Shaheen, argued that they had not been given sufficient time to prepare for the rally, but Justice Satar responded that the party was big enough to make the arrangements of the event in a few hours.