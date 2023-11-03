PTI’s Asad Qaiser arrested from Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab on Friday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser from Islamabad, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Anti-Corruption Establishment arrested the former National Assembly (NA) Speaker for his nomination in Swabi’s Gaju Khan Medical College corruption case.

Sources told ARY News that Asad Qaiser was being transferred to Bani Gala police station.

The arrest comes as another setback for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which is already embroiled in legal battles as its top leadership remains behind bars.

PTI chief Imran Khan and vice-chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi are also incarcerated at the Adiala jail and undergoing trial in the cipher case.

Recently, a PTI delegation, headed by Asad Qaiser, called on JUI-F President Maulana Fazlur Rehman and discussed the country’s overall ‘political situation’.

The delegation of PTI leaders – which included bigwigs Asad Qaiser, Ali Mohammad Khan, Junaid Akbar and Barrister Saif – offered their condolence over the demise of Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s mother-in-law.

The two parties have been at loggerheads with one another for a long time with PTI chief Imran Khan targeting JUI-F president and vice versa. Fazl’s party was also part of the coalition government and helped remove Imran Khan from power.