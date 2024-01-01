PTI’s contempt plea on level playing field fixed for hearing

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) fixed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) contempt plea on the level playing field for hearing on January 3, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, a three-member bench of Supreme Court will hear Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) contempt plea on the level-playing field.

Earlier, PTI filed a contempt plea in Supreme Court over the non-implementation of the SC orders regarding a level playing field for the party.

The Supreme Court (SC) had directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to address PTI’s complaints regarding a level playing field in the general election 2024.

He urged the apex court to direct the respondents to provide a level playing field to the PTI for free and fair elections, in the interest of justice.

Following SC orders, the ECP took notice of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) reservations regarding the lack of a level playing field in the run-up to upcoming general elections, scheduled for February 8, 2024.

The electoral watchdog has sent a letter to provincial election commissioners, chief secretaries and inspector-generals (IGs), ordering them to remove PTI’s complaints about mishandling of its candidates and facing difficulties in filing nomination papers.

“The ECP has received complaints about obstacles in electoral process, including submission of nomination papers” the letter stated, noting that it has also received complaints about snatching of nomination papers from the PTI candidates.