PTI’s Farrukh Habib summoned by FIA

FAISALABAD: The Anti-Corruption Wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Farrukh Habib tomorrow (Friday) on the charges of alleged misuse of authority and corruption, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to a notice, the PTI leader has been asked to appear before the FIA’s Anti-Corruption Wing Faisalabad circle to record his statement.

He is accused of misuse of authority and corruption in connivance with Pakistan Railway Authorities Faisalabad ‘in awarding lease/auction of Pakistan Railway properties’.

In case of non-compliance, the former state minister will be charged under Section 174 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

In a statement, Farrukh Habib claimed that Pakistan Railways awarded the land after a successful bid in 2017. “The contract between railway and private petroleum company was 6 years old,” he noted, adding that the agency was being used for ‘revenge purpose’.

Earlier in February, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) summoned PTI leader Farrukh Habib over alleged corruption and misuse of power.

The agency said former state minister Farrukh Habib has been summoned over alleged corruption and misuse of power. The PTI leader was accused of committing corruption in the National Textile University, Faisalabad in connivance with its rector, Tanveer Hussain.

