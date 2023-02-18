FIA summons PTI’s Farrukh Habib over ‘corruption charges’

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Farrukh Habib on February 21 over alleged corruption and misuse of power, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the Investigation Agency asked the PTI leader to appear before the FIA composite circle in Faisalabad on February 21.

The agency said former state minister Farrukh Habib has been summoned over alleged corruption and misuse of power.

پہلے توہین عدالت کرکے فواد چوہدری اسلام آباد لیجانے سے روکنے پر ڈکیتی کا پرچہ درج کیا

اب FIA کی جانب سے من گھڑت انکوائری کا نوٹس مل گیا ہے۔ شہباز شریف رانا ثنا جتنی انتقامی کاروائیاں کرنی ہے کرلو عمران خان کیساتھ ڈٹ کھڑے ہے اور حق سچ کی آواز بلند کرتے رہے گے انشاللہ pic.twitter.com/NZWkAyFCs8 — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) February 18, 2023

The PTI leader has been accused of committing corruption in the National Textile University, Faisalabad in connivance with its rector, Tanveer Hussain.

The FIA warned of proceedings under section 175 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) in case of non-compliance.

It is pertinent to mention here that Islamabad police arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry from his residence for ‘threatening’ Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members.

A first information report (FIR) was registered late night at Ferozewala police station on the complaint of federal police office Adeel Shaukat.

The first information report (FIR) was lodged against Farrukh Habib for ‘interfering in official affairs’ and ‘tearing uniforms of policemen’. The PTI leader has been booked under sections 148, 149, 186, 225, 341, 353, and 395 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Later, a local court in Lahore granted interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader till February 16.

