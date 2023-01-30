Farrukh Habib moves LHC against ‘police harassment’

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Farrukh Habib has moved Lahore High Court (LHC) against possible arrest and ‘harassment’ at the hands of police, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, Advocate Abuzar Salman filed a petition in Lahore High Court (LHC) on the behalf of Farrukh Habib against the possible arrest and ‘police harassment’.

In the petition, the former state minister stated that a ‘bogus’ case was registered at Ferozwala Police Station on ‘political grounds’.

He urged the High Court to bar police from harassing and arresting him, noting that he had secured an interim pre-arrest bail.

It is pertinent to mention here that a case was registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Farrukh Habib and others for ‘interfering in official affairs’ and ‘tearing uniforms of policemen’ to get Fawad Chaudhry released.

A first information report (FIR) was registered late night at Ferozewala police station on the complaint of federal police office Adeel Shaukat.

The first information report (FIR) was lodged against Farrukh Habib for ‘interfering in official affairs’ and ‘tearing uniforms of policemen’. The PTI leader has been booked under sections 148, 149, 186, 225, 341, 353, and 395 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

A day later, a local court in Lahore granted interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader till February 16.

It is pertinent to mention here that Islamabad police arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry from his residence for ‘threatening’ Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members.

A case against Chaudhary was registered last night at the Kohsar police station in Islamabad on the complaint of Secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Omer Hamid Khan.

The first information report (FIR) was lodged against him for using ‘threatening’ language against the ECP and its members.

Farrukh Habib tries to stop police van

A day earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Farrukh Habib tried to stop police convoy taking Fawad Chaudhry to Islamabad.

Farrukh also engaged in a scuffle with the police in an attempt to stop them from transporting PTI senior leader Fawad Chaudhry.

The video shared on Farrukh Habib’s official Twitter account shows the PTI leader was trying to obstruct the motorcade of security officials at a Kala Shah Kaku toll plaza.

In the video, the former minister can be seen standing infront of police vehicle carrying Chaudhry.

