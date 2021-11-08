PTI’s Gandapur hints at future electoral alliance with unbanned TLP

ISLAMABAD: Federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur said Monday after a parliamentary committee meeting on National Security that the statement by Fawad Chaudhry on Tehreek e Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) being sponsored by Indian state was his personal opinion, ARY News reported.

The Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan said the agreement reached with the erstwhile-banned religious party is an all round success for everyone. He added that Chaudhry’s statement was not in the national interest.

TLP is now a functional political party, Gandapur said, and added that it must now act that way. He hinted at the possibility of a future political alliance with the religious hardliner, TLP. The possibility of securing an electoral alliance with TLP cannot be ruled out, he said.

IF TLP POLITICS IS RESTORED, WHY ISN’T MQM-P’S? ASKS KHALID MAQBOOL

Separately earlier today, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) Convenor Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said during the Parliamentary Committee meeting on National Security that if TLP can be restored to exercise its political rights, then his party should also be allowed to reopen its offices across Karachi.

If you can de-proscribe TLP then what’s wrong with allowing MQM-P the status of a filly restored political party with the right to open its offices and conduct political activities? Asked Siddiqui during the parliamentary huddle today.

We demand our workers to be released and our offices to be allowed operations, said MQM-P during the in-camera session where Prime Minister Imran Khan was not present to chair it, sources told ARY News.