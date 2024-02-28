PTI’s letter to IMF won’t harm Pakistan’s interest: Ali Muhammad  

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Muhammad Khan on Wednesday clarified that a letter written to International Monetary Fund (IMF) by party founder Imran Khan will not harm interest of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Speaking at ARY News programme ‘Khabar’, the PTI leader said that his party never acted against the country’s interest, adding that they only wanted audit of the February 8 general elections.

“We have told IMF not to audit the election itself, instead use the platforms present in Pakistan, such as FAFEN,” Ali Muhammad Khan said, adding that the PTI was seeking justice within the system.

Responding to a question, Khan said they sacrificed their government by not accepting external interference, expressing hope that the courts will give them justice.

He further said that the PTI has reminded the Fund of an assurance made during last interaction between Imran Khan and IMF delegation in 2023.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Imran Khan-founded PTI asked the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to factor in the country’s political stability in any further bailout talks.

According to international news agency Reuters, PTI has sent a letter to the IMF detailing its position, two senior sources in the party said, adding more details would be made public in due course.

Last week, the IMF declined to comment on the country’s political situation after Khan’s aides said they would urge the lender to call for an independent audit of Pakistan’s disputed Feb. 8 elections before engaging in further talks with Islamabad.

Pakistan’s economy is struggling to stabilise after securing a $3 billion standby arrangement from the IMF last summer, with record inflation, rupee devaluation and shrinking foreign reserves.

An IMF spokesperson said last week that it was focused on the completion of the standby programme but was available to support the post-election government through a new arrangement to address Pakistan’s ongoing challenges if requested.