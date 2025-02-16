PTI’s political committee condemns Fawad for ‘slapping’ Shaheen

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political committee has strongly condemned Fawad Chaudhry for physical altercation with its leader Shoaib Shaheen, terming it a ‘criminal act’, ARY News reported.

In a statement issued after an emergency meeting, the PTI political committee denounced Fawad Chaudhry’s behavior. The committee expressed solidarity with Shoaib Shaheen and assured him of full support.

The PTI statement further said that Fawad Chaudhry’s actions were a manifestation of his “cowardly and treacherous” nature. It also clarified that Fawad Chaudhry does not have the authority to represent the PTI on any forum.

In response, Fawad Chaudhry dismissed the PTI political committee’s statement as “irrelevant.” In a tweet, he questioned the committee’s credibility, saying it was comprised of individuals who had never spent a day in jail and had ‘embezzled’ party funds worth millions.

Read More: Fawad Chaudhry ‘slaps’ Shoaib Shaheen outside Adiala Jail

Earlier, it was reported that a scuffle broke out between former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry and PTI leader Shoaib Shaheen outside Adiala Jail.

According to sources, the argument turned physical, with Fawad Chaudhry allegedly slapping Shoaib Shaheen.

Shaheen complained to Imran Khan against Fawad Chaudhry, alleging that he was assaulted by the former minister at Gate No. 5 of the jail. Shaheen also claimed that he suffered injuries to his hand during the scuffle.

Responding to the scuffle, Fawad Chaudhry stated that during a TV program Shoaib Shaheen had said that Imran Khan called him a deserter.

“I know it was not correct. I asked Imran Khan if he called me a deserter, but Khan denied using such words for me,” Fawad Chaudhry said.

He said that he had asked Shaheen not to make such comments, but the situation escalated into a physical altercation.

However, later Fawad Chaudhry revealed that the matter had been resolved after a patch-up by PTI founder Imran Khan.