PTI’s Rawalpindi march: Imran Khan gives tasks to central, provincial officials

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has given important tasks to central and provincial officials ahead of party’s long march that would enter Rawalpindi on November 26, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, the former premier held a meeting with party’s central and provincial officials, wherein he handed over targets for preparations of the ‘biggest’ public march in Rawalpindi.

Speaking on the occasion, Imran Khan said that the ‘Azadi March’ was standing at a decisive point. “Political awareness is on the rise, the nation is fully mobilized for real freedom and its rights”, he added.

The PTI chairman noted that the government’s attempt to suppress the party’s movement ‘with oppression and fascism’ proved unsuccessful. “I will lead the largest public gathering in history on November 26”, he maintained.

He directed the party officials to prepare caravans from all over the country and arrange the means of travel. “We will achieve real freedom through the constitutional and democratic struggle,” he added.

A day earlier, Imran Khan called on his party workers and supporters to reach Rawalpindi on November 26. He asked the party workers and supporters to reach Rawalpindi between 1-2 pm. “I will meet you there,” he added.

“You [workers and supporters] should try to reach between 1-2pm. I will myself address and give the next plan of action,” the PTI Chairman added, reiterating that there was no other solution to the country’s issues than fresh and fair elections.

“We can never achieve real freedom while sitting at home,” the former prime minister said, urging the supporters to come out and forced the government to call snap polls.

He also criticized the incumbent government over ‘failed economic policies’, saying that the present rules do not have any plan or road map to lift the country out of crises.

“What Pakistan has achieved by regime change in the last seven months,” he asked, adding: “Why they were them on the country.”

Imran Khan further said that the nation cannot afford to remain neutral at the current juncture. “I have no need to risk my life and set out but it was in my mind from childhood that death is better than slavery,” he added.

