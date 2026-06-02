PTI's Salman Raja says he was expelled from Gilgit-Baltistan

SKARDU: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Salman Akram Raja stated on Tuesday that he and other party leaders, including Shaukat Basra, Naeem Panjutha, and Zaheer Babar, were stopped upon entering Gilgit-Baltistan for an election campaign, ARY News reported.

The PTI leader took to X to share that they were barred at the Jal Thana checkpoint within the limits of Gilgit-Baltistan and were not allowed to proceed.

He further claimed that the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) already had a list of their names specifically to block their entry into the region.

گلگت بلتستان سے صوبہ بدر ہوتے وقت انصاف سٹوڈنٹس کے دوستوں کے ہمراہ جابر کو پیغام : تم جھوٹ، فریب اور دھونس ہو۔ حق، سچ اور شرافت ہر پاکستانی کا ایمان ہے۔ جیت ہمارا مقدر ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/EGtwXTqh9Y — salman akram raja (@salmanAraja) June 2, 2026

Raja added that he, along with his fellow PTI leaders and members of the Insaf Students Federation (ISF), were ultimately expelled from the province.

The GB Election Commission had announced that general elections in the region would be held on June 7 after a four-month delay.

On the other hand, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Superemo Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari both visited Gilgit Baltistan today.

Read More: “Vote or not, I will work for Gilgit Baltistan,” says Nawaz Sharif

The duo addressed their respective election campaign rallies.