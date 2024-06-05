PTI’s Sanam Javed, Aliya Hamza get bail in May 9 cases

SARGODHA: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday approved Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists Sanam Javed and Aliya Hamza bail in May 9 vandalism cases, ARY News reported.

As per details, the anti-terrorism court heard the bail pleas of Sanam Javed and Aliya Hamza in three cases of May 9 violence.

The anti-terrorism court approved bails pleas in three cases whereas interim bail was approved in the fourth case registered at police station Musa Khel Sargodha.

On April 17, the same court sent PTI activists Sanam Javed and Aliya Hamza on seven days physical remand in vandalism case.

It’s worth mentioning that police sought 30-day physical remand of Sanam Javed and Aliya Hamza from Anti Terrorism Court, however, the court sent both PTI activists on seven-day physical remand.

Prior to this, police arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed in another case after getting bail from the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC).

It is pertinent to mention here that Sanam Javed is facing several cases including Zaman Town vandalism, PML-N house fire, Race-course police station case and others after May 9 riots that triggered across Pakistan after the arrest of the former prime minister and PTI founder from Islamabad High Court premises.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.

It was also reported that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi sustained severe injuries while clearing.