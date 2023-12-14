PTI’s Sher Afzal Marwat arrested from Lahore

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat has been arrested from outside the Lahore High Court (LHC), ARY News reported on Thursday.

Marwat, who is senior vice president of the party, was leaving the high court premises after attending a lawyers’ convention when a heavy contingent of police arrested him.

According to police, the PTI leader was arrested under 3MPO and shifted to Mazang police station.

Last week, the PTI leader alleged an attempted “abduction” by KP police while en route to Gulabad near Chakdara for a party convention scheduled in Bajaur.

Read more: PTI’s Sher Afzal Marwat booked for violating section 144

Prior to this, a first information report (FIR) was registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Sher Afzal Khan Marwat and others for organizing a worker’s convention in Swabi.

In October, a case was lodged against him in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) for provoking the public against state institutions through social media.

The charges against him fell under sections 120-B (punishment for criminal conspiracy) and 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Last month, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s senior vice president Sher Afzal Marwat in two cases registered against him in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).