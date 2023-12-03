27.9 C
PTI's Sher Afzal Marwat booked for violating section 144

SWABI: A first information report (FIR) was registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Sher Afzal Khan Marwat and others for organising a worker’s convention in Swabi, ARY News reported.

Former MPA Aqibullah, former MPA Abdul Karim, Tehsil Mayor Attaullah Faisal Tarkai, District President Sohail Yousazai, and Adnan Qaisar are amongst those who have been booked.

In October, a case was lodged against him in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) for provoking the public against state institutions through social media.

Last month, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s senior vice president Sher Afzal Marwat in two cases registered against him in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Sher Azfal Marwat appeared before the IHC Chief Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiani and his lawyer Malik Naveed Hayat for protective bail.

Marwat was recently appointed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s senior vice president.

