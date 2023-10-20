PTI’s Sher Afzal Marwat booked in brawl case

Following a brawl with a police constable in the parking of the Supreme Court, a case was registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chaimran’s lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat.

On Thursday, a video showing Marwat’s scuffle with a man in the parking of the SC emerged.

The case was registered on the complaint of constable Javed Humayun at the Secretariat police station in the federal capital.

The police constable in his FIR stated that Sher Afzal Marwat physically assaulted him in the SC’s parking and issued dire threats.

The PTI chairman’s lawyer also tried to run a vehicle over him, the FIR stated.

This is not the first time that Marwat is booked in a brawl case.

Earlier, PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s lawyer Sher Afzal Khan Marwat and PML-N Senator Dr Afnan Ullah Khan were involved in a brawl on a television show.

The lawyer and senator were having a heated argument that ended up using abusive language when all of a sudden Marwat attacked the senator.

The FIR was filed against the lawyer at the Aabpara Police Station under Section 352 (Punishment for assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation) and Section 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code.