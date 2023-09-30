37.9 C
Talk show brawl: Case registered against PTI’s Sher Afzal Marwat

Zulqarnain Haider
By Zulqarnain Haider
ISLAMABAD: A case was registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat following a brawl with PML-N Senator Afnan Ullah Khan on a television show, ARY News reported.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s lawyer Sher Afzal Khan Marwat and PML-N Senator Dr Afnan Ullah Khan were recently involved in a brawl on a television show.

The lawyer and senator were having a heated argument that ended up using abusive language when all of a sudden Marwat attacked the senator.

The FIR was filed at the Aabpara Police Station under Section 352 (Punishment for assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation) and Section 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The case was registered after Senator Afnanullah sent a letter to Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Operation Islamabad Malik Jamil Zaffar seeking the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Marwat.

He said Marwat “physically assaulted him, slapped him three times and beat him while he was nearly unconscious on the floor.”

