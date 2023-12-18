PTI’s Sher Afzal Marwat released from Kot Lakhpat Jail

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI’s) senior vice president Sher Afzal Marwat has been released from Kot Lakhpat Jail Lahore, ARY News reported.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, who was arrested from outside LHC, last week, challenged his detention under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

Earlier today, Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI’s) senior vice president.

The petition stated that PTI leader’s arrest was made on political grounds and the PTI leader was not involved in any “illegal activity”.

Justice Shahid Shehram Sarwat after nullifying the detention of the PTI leader, ordered the administration to immediately release the senior lawyer.

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) had also demanded the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Sher Afzal Marwat. The SCBA condemning the arrest of Sher Afzal Marwat termed it as against human rights and they are concerned about the arrest.

Calling it for revision of 16MPO law for ‘maintaining standards of justice’, the SCBA has demanded the immediate release of the lawyer.

Last week, the PTI leader alleged an attempted “abduction” by KP police while en route to Gulabad near Chakdara for a party convention scheduled in Bajaur.

Before this, a first information report (FIR) was registered against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior vice president and others for organizing a worker’s convention in Swabi.