LHC orders release of Sher Afzal Marwat

By Abid Khan
Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday ordered the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI’s) senior vice president Sher Afzal Marwat, ARY News reported.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, who was arrested from outside LHC, last week, challenged his detention under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

The petition stated that Sher Afzal Marwat’s arrest was made on political grounds and the PTI leader was not involved in any “illegal activity”.

Justice Shahid Shehram Sarwat after nullifying the detention of the PTI leader, ordered the administration to immediately release the senior lawyer.

Last week, the PTI leader alleged an attempted “abduction” by KP police while en route to Gulabad near Chakdara for a party convention scheduled in Bajaur.

Before this, a first information report (FIR) was registered against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior vice president and others for organizing a worker’s convention in Swabi.

