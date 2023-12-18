LHC orders release of Sher Afzal Marwat

Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday ordered the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI’s) senior vice president Sher Afzal Marwat, ARY News reported.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, who was arrested from outside LHC, last week, challenged his detention under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

The petition stated that Sher Afzal Marwat’s arrest was made on political grounds and the PTI leader was not involved in any “illegal activity”.

Justice Shahid Shehram Sarwat after nullifying the detention of the PTI leader, ordered the administration to immediately release the senior lawyer.

Read more: PTI’s Sher Afzal Marwat booked for violating section 144