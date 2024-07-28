web analytics
PTI's Shibli Faraz moves IHC for removal of name from ECL

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shibli Faraz has filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking the removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL), ARY News reported.

As per details, the IHC has set the petition for hearing, with Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri scheduled to hear the case.

The PTI leader’s petition argues that his name was placed on the ECL without prior notice.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered to remove Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zartaj Gul’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

The court directed the Assistant Attorney General to submit a report in this regard within one week.

During the hearing, the court inquired about the status of the cases against Zartaj Gul and was informed that there are two cases against her, both of which she has been granted bail for.

Justice Tariq Mahmood remarked that while the names of terrorists are not included in the ECL, only the names of assembly members are being included.

The court questioned why Zartaj Gul’s name was included in the ECL despite being booked in cases that are minor and bailable

