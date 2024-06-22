PTI’s Shoaib Shaheen, others get pre-arrest bail in terrorism case

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has granted pre-arrest bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Shoaib Shaheen, Amir Mughal and others in terrorism case until June 29th, ARY News reported.

As per details, Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra of the ATC heard the pre-arrest bail plea and approved the plea against surety bonds worth Rs 10,000 each.

The court has also handed over 11 accused on a 3-day physical remand. The case against Amer Moghal, Shoaib Shaheen, and others was filed under terrorism charges in the Bani Gala police station.

Earlier, the Islamabad police registered cases against Shoaib Shaheen and 80 others over a violent protest outside the National Press Club.

The cases were registered against the PTI leaders Amir Mughal, Ali Bukhari and others under the terrorism act and charges of attempted murder, robbery, and vandalism.

According to the police, the protesters clashed with the police, snatched weapons, and damaged public property. The police have arrested 10 protesters so far.

The protesters, led by Shoaib Shaheen, Amer Moghal, and Ali Bukhari, had gathered outside the National Press Club to protest against the government.

Last week, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders were booked for allegedly delivering anti-state speeches and inciting people against the state.

28 members including Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh, MNAs Shehryar Afridi, and Shandana Gulzar were booked on the charges of sedition, inciting the public, and spreading chaos.