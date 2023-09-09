PTI’s Usman Dar arrested from Karachi’s Malir

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former SAPM Usman Dar has been arrested from Karachi’s Malir, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, unidentified men in plain clothes arrested the former Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Usman Dar from Malir, Karachi.

Earlier, the residence, factory, and secretariat of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Dar were sealed.

The district administration of Sialkot confirmed that this action was taken in accordance with a court order.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Usman Dar appeared before the anti-corruption team in Lahore for an inquiry over corruption charges.

Usman Dar and his brothers are accused of receiving Rs5 million as ‘commission’ from contractors in the four UCs in his constituency.

Dar appeared before the assistant director of anti-corruption Lahore headquarters. Talking to newsmen, Dar again demanded an open inquiry into allegations leveled against him and his brothers.

Dar said all the tenders were awarded as per law and claimed that the case is registered against him at the ‘behest’ of PML-N leader Khawaja Asif.