PTI’s vote went up from 37% to 49% in by-polls- PILDAT Chief

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s vote in the by-polls in 11 constituencies on October 16 went up from 37% to 49%, Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT) Chief Javed Nawaz told, ARY News reported.

PILDAT Chief said that the by-polls showed that the PTI gained a clear majority. The party’s vote bank also increased in comparison to 2018, he added.

PTI’s vote bank in these 11 constituencies went from 37% in 2018 to 49% in Sunday’s by-polls, he added. PTI won although they did not plan to go to the parliament, PILDAT Cheif said.

Javed said that the message PTI wanted to give via the polls has been given effectively. PDM’s vote bank has dropped in seven out of the 11 constituencies. Their vote bank increased in three but they did not win in any of them, he added.

However, according to the Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN), the voter turnout in the by-polls dropped to 35%.

According to the data provided by FAFEN, the highest voter turnout (53.3) was recorded in PP-209 Khanewal, and the lowest turnout (14.8) was recorded in NA-239 Korangi.

FAFEN report states that a total of 118 candidates, including only three women, contested the by-polls on October 16. While multiple irregularities were reported from the constituency amid the by-polls.

