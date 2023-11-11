PTI’s Yasmin Rashid, others judicial remand extended

LAHORE: The anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) extended the judicial remand of three accused, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr. Yasmin Rashid, and others in a vandalism case, ARY News reported.

As per details, the ATC duty judge Arshad Javed heard the case related to the arson of Shadman Town police station.

The court extended the judicial remand of PTI leader Ejaz Chaudhary, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, and Dr. Yasmin Rashid for 14 days and ordered to present them on November 25.

READ: Yasmin Rashid, others sent on judicial remand in May 9 riots cases



On October 17, the anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) approved the judicial remand of three accused, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr. Yasmin Rashid, and others in a case related to on May 09 riots and vandalism.

According to the details, Judge Abhar Gul Khan of ATC conducted the hearing related to the May 09 riots and vandalism, including the arson of Shadman Town police station, and sent three PTI leaders to jail on a 13-day judicial remand.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 9.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI Chairman Khan was arrested from his Lahore residence on August 5 after he was slapped with a five-year disqualification and a three-year prison term in the Toshakhana criminal case.