PTI’s Zartaj Gul granted protective bail by PHC

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) has granted protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former state minister Zartaj Gul, ARY News reported.

As per details, Chief Justice PHC Muhammad Ibrahim heard the plea seeking protective bail and barred police from arresting the former minister Zartaj Gul.

Moreover, the court ordered the PTI leader and former minister to submit the surety bonds tomorrow.

Last year in August, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Zartaj Gul was booked over ‘corruption’ charges.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) team conducted a raid at Zartaj Guls’ residence to arrest her but she was not at home.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) stated that she was summoned several times in corruption cases but the PTI leader did not appear before the ACE.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI leader is accused of giving contracts for various developmental projects to her ‘front men’ at a lower rate by taking ‘bribes’.

Zartaj Gul and her husband Humayun Akhund used to take a ten percent commission for providing funds for development schemes in her constituency, the notice claimed.

The couple is also accused of revising the development schemes that cost heavy losses to the national kitty, the Punjab ACE said.