PTV earns ‘highest-ever’ revenue of Rs4 bn: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s state-owned broadcaster, Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) has achieved a revenue target of Rs4 billion, which is one of the highest-ever revenue earned by it, Minister for Information and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said.

Taking to Twitter to share the details, Fawad Chaudhry said that the PTV was bankrupt when the incumbent government took its reins and they have digitalized two channels and presented business model for the state broadcaster.

“Today PTV is among the state institutions that have been into profit-making institutions,” information minister said.

پاکستان ٹیلی ویژن نے 4 ارب روپے کا ریونیو ٹارگٹ حاصل کیا ہے جو تاریخ کا سب سے بڑا ریونیو ہے، PTV جب ہمیں ملا تھا مکمل دیوالیہ تھا اس مختصر عرصے میں دو چینلز ڈیجیٹل کئے اور PTV کا بزنس ماڈل دیا آج PTV ان اداروں میں شامل ہے جو منافع میں ہیں — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 30, 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that in 2021, a cabinet committee on state-owned institutions removed Pakistan Television from the list of the state-owned institutions that are included in the privatization list. The committee took the decision on the request of the ministry for information and broadcasting.

“A large-scale overhaul is planned by the government in the PTV,” the federal information secretary said adding that the overhaul would include financial affairs, professional affairs, and other sections of the national television.

