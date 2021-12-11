Saturday, December 11, 2021
Here’s all you should know about PUBG free to play model  

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, commonly known as PUBG, will transition to a “free-to-play” (F2P) model starting January 12, 2022 on PC and consoles, signaling the start of a new era for the popular battle royale game.

When PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS transitions to F2P, it will introduce BATTLEGROUNDS Plus, an optional premium account upgrade that allows players to access a variety of new and exclusive in-game features.

While all players will start with Basic Account that offers access to most game features, they can upgrade to BATTLEGROUNDS Plus for a one-time fee of $12.99 USD and gain access to additional features.

The additional features included Bonus 1,300 G-COIN, Survival Mastery XP + 100% boost, Career – Medal tab, Ranked Mode, Custom Match functionality and In-Game items, including the Captain’s Camo set, which includes hat, camo mask and camo gloves.

Players who have purchased and played PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS before its transition to F2P will receive the PUBG – SPECIAL COMMEMORATIVE PACK, which will include an automatic account upgrade to BATTLEGROUNDS Plus, the Battle-Hardened costume skin set, the Shackle and Shanks Legacy Pan and the Battle-Hardened Legacy nameplate.

