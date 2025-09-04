PUBG Mobile 4.0 update released: Spooky Soiree, Ghosty Companion, and more

PUBG Mobile has officially rolled out its highly anticipated 4.0 update, available for Android users via APK download links starting September 3, 2025, at 7 AM IST.

The update introduces a fresh wave of Halloween-inspired gameplay, new weapons, visual upgrades, and immersive features designed to enhance the overall battle royale experience.

What’s new?

The standout addition in this version is the Spooky Soiree Mode, a fantasy-driven Halloween event that transforms battlegrounds with mystical settings like the Magic Mirror Castle, enhanced loot zones, and supernatural themes.

Players will also get access to a unique Ghosty companion, offering tactical support with abilities such as healing, shielding, and airborne mobility via a Ghost Balloon. Complementing this is the introduction of the Magic Broom, a flying vehicle that enables rapid movement across the map and aerial combat opportunities.

Another notable feature is the Mortar weapon, which allows players to launch powerful long-range explosive attacks, adding a new layer of strategy to gameplay.

The update also introduces refined weapon reload animations, expanded attachment customization, and enhanced sound effects, all of which aim to boost realism and player immersion.

Beyond combat features, the developers have integrated visual and performance upgrades, ensuring smoother graphics and a more polished gaming environment. These improvements are expected to elevate the overall user experience, particularly for competitive players and content creators.

How to download PUBG Mobile 4.0 update?

Visit the Google Play Store or App Store, search for PUBG Mobile, and tap “Update”.

For manual download, use trusted APK distribution sites like Uptodown or TapTap to obtain the latest APK and OBB files.

Ensure device settings allow installation from unknown sources, then install the APK and move OBB files to the proper directory as needed for Android devices.

PUBG Mobile 4.0 Apk download link

PUBG Mobile New Update download Google Play Store link – Click Here