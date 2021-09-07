Video: PUBG has a new project ‘Prologue’ coming up

The teaser for the new project of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) named ‘Prologue’ has been released.

It shows the player in a forest where nature sounds that of rain, heavy breathing, animals and leaves being heard.

According to PUBG website, “Prologue is an exploration of new technologies and gameplay. Our aim with this game is to give players unique and memorable experiences, each and every time they play.”

Brendan Greene, who created the franchise, has said that they want to create “realistic sandbox worlds.”

“We want to create realistic sandbox worlds on a scale that’s seldom attempted. Worlds hundreds of kilometres across, with thousands of players interacting, exploring, and creating.”

He added: “In Prologue, you’ll need to find your way across a runtime generated wilderness and use found tools and gathered resources to survive on a journey where harsh weather is your constant foe.



“There will be no guidance, no path for you to follow, just a world, a spot on the map to reach, and the tools needed to get there.”

He stressed the need for technology to be made for making and designing the vast three worlds and the project is essential to be its technological innovation.

The project will be a tech demo where players will have to have to pay for what they want to do in the game.

In March, the Chinese tech giant Tencent said its cellphone action game PUBG Mobile has surpassed 1 billion accumulated downloads outside China, making it one of the most successful games worldwide.

PUBG Mobile, the mobile version of Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds, in which a group of players fight one another until only a single combatant is left alive, has been hugely popular since the so-called battle royale style game was launched three years ago.