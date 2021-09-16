PUBG: New State crosses 40 million pre-registration mark

Krafton has disclosed that its popular mobile game PUBG: New State now has over 40 million pre-registrations on Google Play and App Store.

The announcement came after its second Alpha Test in 28 countries last month.

The South Korean-based game developing company said that pre-orders have opened in India, the country which has played an important part in getting that many registrations.

Video: PUBG has a new project ‘Prologue’ coming up

Krafton mentioned that the milestone was completed because of the enthusiasm and popularity it has over the world.

“We have been able to achieve this level of success because of fan enthusiasm globally and their belief in PUBG Studios work,” said New State’s Executive Producer Minkyu Park.

He added: “We are now focused on taking the valuable feedback we received during PUBG: New State’s second Alpha Test and polishing the game before its official launch later this year.”

Moreover, Krafton mentioned that it will officially announce the release date in October.

“We are devoting all our resources to ensuring PUBG: New State meets the expectations of our fans, both in terms of entertainment and stability,” he said.

PUBG: New State, which is designed by PUBG Studios, will be a free-to-play experience on Android and iOS this year.