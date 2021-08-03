Public hanging inevitable for beasts who molest children: Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD: Let’s once again reiterate that building consensus on the public hanging of molesters is inevitable, said Tuesday Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Senator Faisal Javed, ARY News reported.

The PTI senator and Information and Broadcasting standing committee chairman took to the micro-blogging site Twitter earlier today and wrote the people who are proven guilty for this crime are actually beasts and not humans.

ایک بار پھر زور دیتے ہیں کہ بچوں سےزیادتی کرنے والوں کو سرعام پھانسی دینے پر اتفاق رائے پیدا کرنا ناگزیر ہے ۔بچوں اور خواتین کیساتھ زیادتی کرنے والے انسان نہیں-وحشی درندے ہیں-ان درندوں کو نشان عبرت بنانا چاہیے- قانون سازی کے ساتھ ساتھ عمل درآمد، استغاثہ اورسزائیں بہت ضروری ہیں — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) August 3, 2021

Only legislation will not do if not substantiated with proper implementation, prosecution and punishments, he said in his tweet earlier today.

These savage beasts must be made an example out of, Faisal Javed said.

It may be reminded that the surging cases and their reportage of sexual crimes against children and women have prompted lawmakers, jurors and law enforcers mooting upon the means for deterrence of this heinous crime.

READ ALSO: Four minor girls ‘abducted’ in Lahore

Just yesterday, at least four minor girls were allegedly abducted in the limits of Lahore’s Hanjarwal police station.

According to police, a first information report (FIR) of the alleged abduction has been filed on a complaint of the father of two of the missing girls.

The complainant said his daughters, 10-year-old Anum and 11-year-old Kaneeza, went out with two girls from their neighbourhood to take a ride on the Orange Line Metro Train and has been missing since.

READ ALSO: President Dr Arif Alvi signs Zainab alert bill

Earlier this month, the law devised for the response and recovery of missing children went into effect as President Dr Arif Alvi signed Zainab Alert Bill.

President Dr Arif Alvi promulgated Zainab Alert Bill that will pave way for the establishment of a free helpline for rapid response and recovery of missing children.

The president said the legislation was very effective to curb cases of child abduction by the formulation of a framework of police and administration to recover missing children at earliest.

He added that the law will assist further improvement for tracing out culprits through the usage of modern techniques.

On March 4, the Senate of Pakistan had passed Zainab Alert Bill 2020 which defines the law for the response and recovery of missing children.