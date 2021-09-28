Public hearings only eyewash as Nepra always sides with KE: traders

KARACHI: The Karachi Chambers of Commerce has Tuesday boycotted the announcement of the public hearing by the power regulator to decide on power tariffs alleging the decisions are always preordained to favour Karachi Electric, ARY News reported.

The business community of the KCOC alleged that the only reason of these public hearings, convened by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), is to please KE and the exercise is a rubber stamp event to legitimize the process.

They have always taken the decisions in advance but only to fool us they convince these public huddles, traders alleged. We will boycott the September 30 Nepra public hearing, the said.

They said they are never given the chance to present their case or argue to say anything.

PESCO lineman electrocuted to death while working on 11Kv transmission line

Separately today from the power sector in Abbottabad, an ill-fated lineman of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) was electrocuted to death while working on the 11kv high power transmission line.

According to details, lineman, Habibur Rehman was working on the high power transmission line, when the power was suddenly restored.

As a result, Habibur Rehman lost his life on the spot and his body was hanging on the electric pole for two hours, the police said.

Getting information about the incident, the rescue teams along with the help of the locals of the area retrieved the body of the deceased lineman.