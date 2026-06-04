The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has announced a local holiday on 8 June, giving municipal employees a three-day break when combined with the weekend.

As per details, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has declared 8 June a local holiday to mark the annual Urs of Abdullah Shah Ghazi.

According to an official notification issued by the Human Resource Management Department, the holiday will be observed on 8 June (22 Zil Hajj 1447 AH) across Karachi in connection with the annual religious commemoration.

The notification states that all offices operating under KMC will remain closed on the day.

However, departments responsible for essential and emergency services will continue to function as usual.

The local holiday follows the weekly weekend holidays on Saturday, 6 June, and Sunday, 7 June, providing KMC employees with three consecutive days off.

Officials said the arrangement is intended to facilitate participation in the annual Urs observances while ensuring that critical public services remain operational.