Public Holiday announced on April 11

RAWALPINDI: A further public holiday has been announced in Rawalpindi for Saturday, April 11, ARY News reported.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Hassan Waqar Cheema, declared the holiday in light of historic diplomatic talks between the United States and Iran.

These talks follow a ceasefire brokered through the sustained mediation efforts of Pakistan, specifically credited to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

The DC has officially issued a notification confirming the closure. According to the directive, all government and private offices, as well as educational institutions, will remain closed on Saturday, April 11.

This follows an earlier two-day holiday previously announced to facilitate security arrangements across the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Public Holiday announced in Islamabad as well

A public holiday has also been announced in Islamabad for Saturday, April 11, following a notification issued by the district administration. According to the directive, all government and private offices, as well as educational institutions, will remain closed on Saturday.

Earlier, the Cabinet Division on Wednesday announced a two-day public holiday in the federal capital for April 9 and 10, as Pakistan hosts historic talks between the United States and Iran.

A formal notification had been issued regarding the public holiday. According to the directive, all government offices will remain closed on April 9 and 10.

The holidays have been sanctioned as Pakistan prepares to host historic diplomatic talks between the United States and Iran on April 10.

To ensure foolproof security and manage high-level arrangements for the international guests, the capital will observe a temporary lockdown.

Public Holiday Extended to Rawalpindi Amid High-Level Summit in Capital

Following the lead of the federal capital, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar has announced a two-day public holiday for the district. Similar to Islamabad, the holiday will be observed in Rawalpindi on Thursday and Friday.

Islamabad Grinds to a Halt as Pakistan Hosts Historic US-Iran Peace Summit

Pakistan is hosting talks between the United States and Iran in the federal capital, leading to the suspension of routine political and administrative activities.

According to details, both the National Assembly and the Senate sessions have been postponed indefinitely in view of the ongoing developments linked to the negotiations.

A formal notification has been issued confirming the indefinite postponement of the Senate session, which was scheduled to take place on Thursday at 11:30 am.

In connection with the arrival of foreign delegations for the US-Iran talks, preparations have also begun across Islamabad. Authorities have decided to undertake beautification and arrangements from Nur Khan Air Base to various parts of the capital.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has initiated preparations on an urgent basis, forming teams to oversee the arrangements as work on the capital’s beautification is underway.

Red Zone Sealed: Islamabad Police Enforce Strict Security for Foreign Delegations

Islamabad Police have announced that security arrangements have been tightened across the capital following the arrival of foreign delegations.

A spokesperson for the Islamabad Police stated that the Red Zone and its adjoining areas are currently closed to all types of traffic, with the exception of authorized government vehicles.

The spokesperson urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel near the Red Zone and surrounding vicinities. Meanwhile, Islamabad Traffic Police personnel are deployed on the roads to facilitate commuters and provide real-time updates.

“Citizens are requested to observe restraint, remain patient, and extend their full cooperation to the Islamabad Traffic Police,” the spokesperson added.

Read More: Public holiday announced for security arrangements for historic talks

Heavy Traffic Entry Banned in Islamabad Starting Today: Traffic Police

The Islamabad Police have issued a traffic advisory announcing that the entry of heavy vehicles into the federal capital will be restricted starting today, Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the Islamabad Police urged the owners and drivers of heavy vehicles to cooperate with law enforcement to ensure smooth traffic management and security.

For further information or assistance, citizens are encouraged to contact the Traffic Helpline at 1915, the spokesperson added.