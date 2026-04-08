Public holiday announced on April 9 and 10

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Division on Wednesday announced a two-day public holiday in the federal capital for April 9 and 10, as Pakistan hosts historic talks between the United States and Iran. The summit follows a ceasefire brokered by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the diplomatic efforts of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, ARY News reported.

A formal notification has been issued regarding the public holiday. According to the directive, all government offices will remain closed on April 9 and 10.

However, all government officers, including secretarial staff, have been instructed to work from home (WFH) during this period. Furthermore, government employees have been strictly directed not to leave the capital during these holidays.

The holidays have been sanctioned as Pakistan prepares to host historic diplomatic talks between the United States and Iran on April 10.

High-level delegations from both nations are expected to arrive in Islamabad on April 9.

To ensure foolproof security and manage high-level arrangements for the international guests, the capital will observe a temporary lockdown.

Read More: Iran-US ceasefire: Pakistan to ‘observe’ Youm-e-Tashakur on Friday

In a landmark diplomatic breakthrough, US President Donald Trump initially agreed to a two-week ceasefire at the request of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Following this, Iran also accepted the ceasefire and agreed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to facilitate the talks.