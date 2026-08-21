ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Friday announced a public holiday on August 26, 2026 (Wednesday), on the occasion of 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal 1448 AH, marking Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

A notification issued by the Cabinet Division stated, “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been pleased to declare August 26, 2026 (Wednesday) as a public holiday on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (12th Rabi-ul-Awwal 1448 AH).”

The 1501st Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) will be observed across Pakistan with religious reverence, devotion and solemnity.

Muslims around the world commemorate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

Across Pakistan, streets, roads, mosques, homes and buildings have been decorated with colourful lights, green banners and flags to mark the blessed occasion.

The day will begin with a 31-gun salute in Islamabad and 21-gun salutes in the provincial capitals to mark the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Rabi-ul-Awwal moon sighting

Special prayers will be offered after Fajr for the unity of the Muslim Ummah and the peace, progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Milad processions will be held in cities and towns across the country, where religious scholars will highlight various aspects of the life, character and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), urging Muslims to follow his Sunnah and uphold the values of justice, mercy, compassion and peace.

Mahafil-e-Milad will also be organised in cities and towns across the country to highlight the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).