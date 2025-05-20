web analytics
Public holiday announced on May 28

By Azhar Farooq
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan government has announced a public holiday on May 28 (Wednesday) to mark the historic day, ‘Youm-e-Takbeer’, when Pakistan became an atomic power.

‘Youm-e-Takbeer’ is a reminder of the country’s unshakeable commitment to its defense and sovereignty.

As a result, Pakistan became the first nuclear power in the Muslim world and seventh in the world.

In December 2024, the Pakistan government added May 28 as a public holiday in a calender of public holidays in 2025.

Read more: Sindh govt declares public holiday on THIS date

Earlier, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) announced a holiday on May 28 (Wednesday) to mark the historic day, ‘Youm-e-Takbeer’, when Pakistan became an atomic power, ARY News reported on Monday.

“All concerned are hereby informed that Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited will remain closed on Wednesday, May 28, 2025 being public holiday declared by the Government of Pakistan on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer,” a statement by PSX said.

On May 28, Pakistan became seventh nuclear power of the world with demonstration of nuclear capabilities and the first in the Muslim world after conducting nuclear tests at Chaghai in Balochistan as a response to India’s nuclear bomb tests on 11th and 13th May of the same year at Pokhran in Rajhasthan state of India.

