Public holiday declared amid heavy rains

RAWALPINDI (July 17, 2025): In view of prevailing weather conditions amid heavy rains, the district administration of Rawalpindi has announced a one-day public holiday.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Hassan Waqar Cheema issued the notification of the public holiday, urging citizens to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner had issued a public warning, advising residents to stay inside for the next two to three hours. He said drainage efforts and emergency response operations were actively underway by officials and rescue teams.

So far, over 200 millimeters of rainfall have been recorded in Rawalpindi, and further rain is forecast.

Meanwhile, in Faisalabad, at least 11 people have lost their lives and more than 20 sustained injuries over the past two days due to roof collapses caused by heavy rain.

Among the deceased are a husband and wife, a mother and daughter, two brothers, and a mother and son.

On Thursday morning, a fragile roof on the second floor of a house in G Block, Allama Iqbal Colony, collapsed.

The incident claimed the lives of two brothers—17-year-old Muhammad and 11-year-old Musab Hussain. Their father Khalid (50), mother Farhana, and 12-year-old sister Shanza were injured in the tragedy.

Rescue teams are continuing operations amid ongoing unstable conditions, urging the public to take precautionary measures.