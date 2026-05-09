Public transport fares increased after petrol price hike

LAHORE: Public transporters in Lahore have increased fares following the latest rise in petroleum prices.

According to reports, public transport fares have been increased by 5 %, while goods transport and mini Mazda fares rose by 10 %.

Passengers expressed concern over the increase, saying that transporters were charging arbitrary fares despite no official notification from the authorities.

Commuters urged the government to intervene and reduce transport fares, saying that high inflation and rising prices had already made life difficult for ordinary citizens.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Transport Department and the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) have not yet officially announced any increase in fares.

The Punjab government has taken notice of the unauthorised fare hike and directed deputy commissioners and Regional Transport Authorities to ensure implementation of officially approved fare rates.

RTA Lahore Secretary Rana Mohsin said a consultative meeting with transporters had been convened to discuss the issue.

“A final decision on how much fares should be increased will be taken at the government level after consultations,” he said.

The development comes after the federal government increased the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel for the fourth time since the Iran-Israel conflict began impacting global oil markets.

Read More: Petrol price in Pakistan— May 09, 2026

The price of petrol was raised by Rs14.92 per litre, taking the new rate to Rs414.78 per litre, while high-speed diesel was increased by Rs15 per litre to Rs414.58 per litre.

The government later issued an official notification confirming the latest increase in petroleum prices.