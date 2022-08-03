Public transporters block Lahore’s Babu Sabu interchange

LAHORE: The public transporters have blocked the Babu Sabu Interchange of Lahore against hike in rates of token tax, challan fee, toll tax and 200 percent increase in excise duty, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the transport owners who came with their long-route buses blocked the both roads at the Babu Sabu Interchange. The protest was led by Chairman Transport Action Committee Ismatullah Niazi.

The closure of the roads at the two major entry/exit points of the provincial capital also affected the traffic badly on many other adjoining arteries.

In a statement, Ismatullah Niazi threatened to block other highways across the country if the demands are not fulfilled. “We staged a peaceful protest for two consecutive days, but no measures were taken,” he said.

The chairman transport action committee warned that the government will be responsible for all kinds of damages amid protest. He urged the government to withdraw taxes immediately.

The public transporters continued their ‘wheel-jam strike’ for a second day against hike in rates of token tax, challan fee, toll tax, 200 per cent increase in excise duty, and ever-increasing petroleum prices.

Thousands of passengers were facing difficulties at all bus terminals across the country as transporters have stopped all kinds of long routes of transport.

