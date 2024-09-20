Coldplay officially announces India tour 2025

It’s official – British rock band Coldplay is returning to India after eight years, as they announced two shows in 2025.

The popular musical band from the UK, Coldplay, is coming back to India next year, with their Music of the Sphere World Tour, they officially announced in an Instagram post on Thursday.

The band confirmed that the Asia leg of their global tour includes two shows in Mumbai, India, scheduled for January 2025, marking their return to the country after eight years, since they last performed in 2016.

According to the details, the Mumbai shows will be held on January 18 and 19, at the DY Patil Sports Stadium in the Indian financial capital. The tickets for the same will go on general sale on September 22, Sunday, at 12 p.m., however, the first access to the passes will be available on the sign-up.

Apart from India, the Asia leg includes shows in Abu Dhabi, Hong Kong and Seoul as well.

It is worth reminding here that Coldplay, consisting of vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, and drummer and percussionist Will Champion, last performed in Mumbai, India, in 2016, as a part of the Global Citizen Festival.