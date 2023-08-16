Publishers nabbed in Karachi for selling pirated textbooks

KARACHI: Several publishers have been arrested by a raiding team of Aram Bagh police officials for allegedly selling pirated textbooks in Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The officials of the Aram Bagh police station conducted a raid at the Urdu Bazaar following the complaint of the Sindh Textbook Board.

The police team arrested several publishers for allegedly selling pirated textbooks. The accused men were selling pirated textbooks as private publishers in violation of the law.

In accordance with the law, publishers are prohibited to sell textbooks without prior permission of the Sindh Textbook Board. All publishers are bound to register themselves as private publishers for selling the textbooks.

The violation of the law would cause financial loss to the Sindh Textbook Board.

The accused publishers have also handed over pirated books to the police team. Police told the media that a case was also lodged at the Aram Bagh police station.