Pumps run dry over petrol shortage in major cities

ISLAMABAD: Pumps ran dry after petrol shortage in major cities of Pakistan the petrol pump association said, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Petrol pumps association said that they are getting limited supplies from the oil marketing companies.

The PPA said that the recent hike in petrol prices has nothing to do with the current situation.

The association further elaborated that the if there is no oil supply then the pumps will have a petrol shortage.

They urged the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) to take the necessary measures for petrol supply on petrol pumps.

Earlier, several petrol pumps were closed in many cities of Punjab following the rumours of increase in the prices of petroleum products.

Several cities of Punjab including Faisalabad, Sialkot, Sheikhupura, Okara, Sahiwal, Daska, Jaranwala, Jhelum and others are facing scarcity of petrol and the majority of fuel stations are closed.

Pump owners also closed their fuel stations in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Apart from Pakistan State Oil (PSO), petrol and diesel disappeared from pumps. However, the administration claims that all petrol pumps in Islamabad are open as usual.

